BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 1 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brixmor property group inc says for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, Nareit FFO was $161.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 3.2% from comparable 2016 period

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property base rent for three months ended March 31, 2017 contributed 250 basis points to same property NOI growth