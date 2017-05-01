BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Brixmor Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brixmor property group inc says for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, Nareit FFO was $161.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 3.2% from comparable 2016 period
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says same property base rent for three months ended March 31, 2017 contributed 250 basis points to same property NOI growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668