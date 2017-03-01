BRIEF-Brixmor Property prices offering of senior notes

March 2 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will be issued at 99.009% of par value with a coupon of 3.900%

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will mature on march 15, 2027

* Brixmor Property Group- brixmor operating partnership lp priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2027

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - interest on notes is payable semi-annually on march 15 and september 15 of each year, commencing september 15, 2017