BRIEF-Brixmor Property prices offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 2 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes
* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will be issued at 99.009% of par value with a coupon of 3.900%
* Brixmor Property Group Inc - notes will mature on march 15, 2027
* Brixmor Property Group- brixmor operating partnership lp priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2027
* Brixmor Property Group Inc - interest on notes is payable semi-annually on march 15 and september 15 of each year, commencing september 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.