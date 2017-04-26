BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees FY 2017 core profit growing 13-17 pct

April 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* says expects OIBDA growth of 13% to 17% at constant
exchange rates in 2017
* says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105 - 110
million at actual rates in 2017
* says capex in 2017 is expected to be consistent with the
amount spent in 2016 -presentation
* says cash paid for income taxes in 2017 expected to be
around $10 million
* says anticipates using excess cash to begin repaying
principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan in
november this year
* says guarantee fees related to the 2019 euro term loan and
2021 euro term loan expected to be
paid in kind during 2017 amount to approximately $25 million
* says expect revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs
in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued oibda
margin expansion year on year -filing
* says on Romania, market growth for the remainder of 2017
to be significantly lower than the growth rate in the first
three months of the year -filing
* says net leverage ratio has decreased to 6.3x
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Jason Hovet)