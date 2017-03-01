版本:
2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Broadcom Limited Q1 GAAP EPS $0.57

March 2 Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom limited announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend

* Broadcom ltd - capital expenditures for second fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $290 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue up 15 percent

* Q1 revenue $4.149 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion

* Sees q2 gaap gross margin 46.0% (+/- 1%)

* Sees q2 gaap net revenue $4,090 million (+/- $75m million)

* Sees q2 non-gaap net revenue $4,100 million (+/- $75m million)

* Q2 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
