BRIEF-Broadcom Limited Q1 GAAP EPS $0.57

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom limited announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
* Broadcom ltd - capital expenditures for second fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $290 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenue up 15 percent
* Q1 revenue $4.149 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion
* Sees q2 gaap gross margin 46.0% (+/- 1%)
* Sees q2 gaap net revenue $4,090 million (+/- $75m million)
* Sees q2 non-gaap net revenue $4,100 million (+/- $75m million)
* Q2 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.