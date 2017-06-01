BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.69 from cont ops

June 1 Broadcom Ltd :
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017
financial results and interim dividend
* Q2 revenue $4.190 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.11
billion
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.69 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* quarterly interim dividend of $1.02 per share
* Expect third fiscal quarter revenue growth of
approximately six percent sequentially
* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $4,445 million +/- $75m
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $4,450 million +/- $75
million
* Sees Q3 gaap gross margin of 48.0% +/- 1%
* Q3 revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For third fiscal quarter, capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $240 million and depreciation is
expected to be $118 million
