BRIEF-Broadcom says CEO Hock Tan's 2016 compensation was $24.7 mln vs $4 mln in 2015

Feb 17 Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation was $24.7 million versus $4 million in 2015

* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation includes stock awards of $21.7 million - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2lTyyrg Further company coverage:
