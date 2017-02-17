BRIEF-Broadcom says CEO Hock Tan's 2016 compensation was $24.7 mln vs $4 mln in 2015

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation was $24.7 million versus $4 million in 2015
* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation includes stock awards of $21.7 million - sec filing
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs