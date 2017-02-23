版本:
BRIEF-Broadsoft says long-term broadcloud non-gaap gross margins may be between 70%-80%

Feb 23 Broadsoft Inc:

* Broadsoft Inc says continues to believe that long-term Broadcloud non-gaap gross margins may be between 70%-80% Source text: (bit.ly/2lAN9VC) Further company coverage:
