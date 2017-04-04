BRIEF-Broadway Gold Mining announces $5 mln non-brokered private placement financing

April 4 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd:

* Broadway Gold Mining announces $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing

* Broadway Gold Mining Ltd - a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 5,000,000 units of company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million

* Broadway Gold Mining - proceeds derived from offering will be used for geophysics, underground and surface drilling on its Madison Copper-Gold Project