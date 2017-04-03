版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Broadway Gold Mining appoints Duane Parnham as President and CEO

April 3 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd:

* Broadway announces executive and board changes -- names Parnham President and CEO

* Appointed Steve Hanson as Chairman and Duane Parnham as President and Chief Executive Officer

* Parnham will remain as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
