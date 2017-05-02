版本:
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy posts Q1 EPS of $0.34

May 2 Broadwind Energy Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 sales rose 20 percent to $56.1 million

* Q1 2017 orders total $40 million, up 3 pct from Q1 2016

* Booked $40.0 million of net new orders in Q1 2017, compared to $39.0 million of net new orders booked in q1 2016

* At March 31, 2017, total backlog was $181.7 million, more than double backlog of $86.0 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
