BRIEF-Broadwind Energy posts Q1 EPS of $0.34

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Broadwind Energy Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales rose 20 percent to $56.1 million
* Q1 2017 orders total $40 million, up 3 pct from Q1 2016
* Booked $40.0 million of net new orders in Q1 2017, compared to $39.0 million of net new orders booked in q1 2016
* At March 31, 2017, total backlog was $181.7 million, more than double backlog of $86.0 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.