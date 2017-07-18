FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
BRIEF-Brocade Communications agrees to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 中午12点26分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Brocade Communications agrees to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc :

* Brocade Communications - ‍on July 17, following discussions with CFIUS, co, Broadcom agreed to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

* Brocade Communications Systems - co, Broadcom will continue to be actively engaged with CFIUS during its review of proposed acquisition - SEC filing

* Brocade - once CFIUS accepts joint voluntary notice, it will commence new 30-day review period, which may be followed by a 45-day investigation period

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - on July 17, 2017, in accordance with merger agreement, co and LSI elected to extend end date to November 1, 2017

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - ‍no other provisions of merger were otherwise amended, waived, merger agreement remains in full force and effect​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uv5F8L) Further company coverage:

