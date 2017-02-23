BRIEF-Brocade Communications Systems reports quarterly loss per share $0.01

Feb 23 Brocade Communications Systems Inc -

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - first quarter revenue of $581 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 12% quarter-over-quarter

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - in light of the pending broadcom acquisition, brocade will not provide fiscal q2 2017 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $648.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - qtrly gaap gross margin 63.1 percent versus 67.7 percent last year