BRIEF-Brocade Communications Systems reports quarterly loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Brocade Communications Systems Inc -
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - first quarter revenue of $581 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 12% quarter-over-quarter
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - in light of the pending broadcom acquisition, brocade will not provide fiscal q2 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $648.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - qtrly gaap gross margin 63.1 percent versus 67.7 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.