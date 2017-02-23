版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Brocade Communications's CEO Carney's 2016 total compensation $6.1 mln

Feb 23 Brocade Communications Systems Inc :

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - CEO Lloyd A. Carney's 2016 total compensation was $6.1 million versus $8.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l5iWMd) Further company coverage:
