BRIEF-Brocade qtrly loss per share $0.03

May 25 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
* Brocade announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly gaap diluted loss
per share of $0.03
* Qtrly gaap gross margin 62.0 percent versus 66.9 percent
last year
* Brocade communications systems inc qtrly non-gaap diluted
eps was $0.10
* Qtrly non-gaap gross margin 65.3 percent versus 68.2
percent last year
* Brocade communications systems inc - second quarter
revenue of $553 million, up 6% year-over-year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $587.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: