2017年 3月 7日

BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term

March 6 Brompton Split Banc Corp

* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
