BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of $500 mln of notes

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
* Brookfield asset management announces proposed offering of notes
* Brookfield asset management inc - commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of us$500 million of notes due 2024
* Brookfield asset management inc - notes will be issued by a subsidiary of brookfield, brookfield finance llc, and will be fully guaranteed by brookfield
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017