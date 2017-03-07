BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management announces pricing of $750 mln note offering

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of us$750 million note offering
* Brookfield asset management inc - size of offering was increased from us$500 million to us$750 million
* Brookfield asset management inc - notes will be issued by a subsidiary of brookfield, brookfield finance llc
* Brookfield asset management-notes to have coupon of 4.000% , to be issued at price equal to 99.742% of their face value for an effective yield of 4.042%
* Brookfield asset management inc - pricing of its previously announced public offering of notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock