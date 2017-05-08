版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.88

May 8 Brookfield Business Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Business Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
