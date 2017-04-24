版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties Q1 net income was $59.4 mln

April 24 Brookfield Canada Office Properties :

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties - net income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $59.4 million or $0.64 per unit

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties - trust funds from operations for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $39.4 million or $0.42 per unit

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties - adjusted funds from operations ("affo") was $31.9 million or $0.34 per unit for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
