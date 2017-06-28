版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders approve going private transaction

June 28 Brookfield Canada Office Properties :

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders approve going private transaction with Brookfield Property Partners

* Expected that closing of transaction will occur on June 30, 2017

* In connection with transaction, there will be no special distribution paid to Co's unitholders

* In connection with transaction, distribution reinvestment plan of BOX will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
