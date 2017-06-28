BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders approve going private transaction

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Brookfield Canada Office Properties :
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders approve going private transaction with Brookfield Property Partners
* Expected that closing of transaction will occur on June 30, 2017
* In connection with transaction, there will be no special distribution paid to Co's unitholders
* In connection with transaction, distribution reinvestment plan of BOX will be terminated
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space