版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Brookfield infrastructure reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐