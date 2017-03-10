版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision

March 9 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision

* Brookfield Infrastructure - court decision removes enables Petrobras to proceed with sale of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora to co-led consortium

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-parties remain committed to closing transaction in an expedited timeframe on satisfaction of remaining conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
