BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
March 9 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Brookfield Infrastructure - court decision removes enables Petrobras to proceed with sale of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora to co-led consortium
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-parties remain committed to closing transaction in an expedited timeframe on satisfaction of remaining conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said on Wednesday it was not for sale, following a media report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands had offered to buy the company.
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trading (Adds forecast, updates shares)