BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners says agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 20 Brookfield Property Partners Lp :
* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction
* Brookfield Property Partners - bpy to acquire about 17 pct equity interest in box that it does not own for $32.50 cash per unit
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - transaction provides total consideration to minority unitholders of box of approximately $515.7 million
* Brookfield Property Partners -unitholders of box will receive $32.50 in cash per unit, which is 8 pct more than bpy's initial jan 23 offer
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - box board of trustees intends to unanimously recommend that unitholders of box approve redemption
* Brookfield Property Partners-unitholders will be entitled to receive monthly distributions through to closing at current rate of $0.1092 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.