BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners says agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction

* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction

* Brookfield Property Partners - bpy to acquire about 17 pct equity interest in box that it does not own for $32.50 cash per unit

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - transaction provides total consideration to minority unitholders of box of approximately $515.7 million

* Brookfield Property Partners -unitholders of box will receive $32.50 in cash per unit, which is 8 pct more than bpy's initial jan 23 offer

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - box board of trustees intends to unanimously recommend that unitholders of box approve redemption

* Brookfield Property Partners-unitholders will be entitled to receive monthly distributions through to closing at current rate of $0.1092 per unit