2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Q1 net income of $1.3 million

May 9 Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc qtrly cash flow from operations increased by 9% to $7.4 million or $0.58 per fully diluted restricted voting share

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Reports first quarter results and monthly dividend

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc qtrly net earnings of $1.3 million or $0.13 per share versus net earnings of $0.9 million or $0.10 per share in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
