2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.19

April 26 Brookline Bancorp Inc:

* Brookline Bancorp announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Qtrly net interest income increased $1.2 million to $53.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
