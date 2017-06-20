版本:
BRIEF-Brown & Brown announces asset acquisition of Spann Insurance Agency

June 20 Brown & Brown Inc:

* Brown & Brown Inc announces the asset acquisition of Spann Insurance Agency

* Brown & Brown Inc - Spann Insurance will transition into co's center in Brentwood, Tennessee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
