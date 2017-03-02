BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters settlement agreement with Assuredpartners

March 2 Brown & Brown Inc
* Brown & Brown -on March 1, co entered a settlement
agreement with Assuredpartners, certain of its employees, former
employees of company - SEC filing
* Brown & Brown Inc - also pursuant to terms of settlement
agreement, assured parties paid company sum of $20 million on
effective date
* Brown & Brown Inc - pursuant to terms of settlement
agreement, all claims and counterclaims asserted in litigation
will be dismissed with prejudice
* Brown & brown - Agreement to settle litigation regarding
claims of co against assured relating to violations of
post-employment restrictive covenants
* Brown & brown - For 6 months after effective date, assured
parties to not seek to induce, co's employee for employment by
assured party in capacity
