BRIEF-Brown & Brown reports Q1 earnings per share $0.49

April 17 Brown & Brown Inc-

* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue rose 9.6 percent to $465.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.43