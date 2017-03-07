版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Brown Capital reports a 10.58 pct passive stake in Endologix Inc

March 7 Endologix Inc:

* Brown Capital Management LLC reports a 10.58 percent passive stake in Endologix Inc as of Feb 28, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2miclCd) Further company coverage:
