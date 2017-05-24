版本:
BRIEF-Brown-Forman elects Kathleen Gutmann elected to board

May 24 Brown-forman Corp

* Kathleen gutmann elected to brown-forman board of directors

* Brown-Forman corp - ‍election of gutmann increases number of directors on brown-forman's board to 13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
