版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.47

March 7 Brown-forman Corp

* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $808 million versus I/B/E/S view $803.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.71 to $1.76 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 underlying net sales growth of 3 pct to 4 pct

* Sees 2017 underlying operating income growth of 5 pct to 7 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipate full year underlying results at lower end of original forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐