BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

June 1 BRP Inc:
* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly
dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid
* Q1 revenue C$956 million versus I/B/E/S view C$975.7
million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
* Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* BRP Inc says FY2018 guidance increased to reflect higher
demand for BRP products
* Sees FY 2018 year-round products revenues up 8% to 12%
* BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $240
million to $255 million
* Sees FY 2018 normalized earnings per share to a range of
$2.20 to $2.32
* Sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 4% to 8%
* FY2018 earnings per share view C$2.22, revenue view C$4.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BRP Inc says announcement of a substantial issuer bid to
purchase for cancellation up to $350 million of company's shares
* BRP Inc says approval by board of directors of a quarterly
dividend of $0.08 per share
