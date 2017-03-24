BRIEF-BRP reports record fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

March 24 BRP Inc:
* BRP reports record fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017
results
* Q4 revenue c$1.305 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.22
billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00
* Q4 earnings per share C$2.27
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly north american retail sales increased 12pct mainly
driven by ssv and snowmobiles
* BRP Inc sees 2018 capital expenditures $215mln to $230mln
* BRP Inc sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 2% to 6%
* BRP Inc - in quarter, "are seeing great momentum with
retail sales of can-am defender and maverick X3 side-by-side
vehicles and sea-doo watercraft"
* BRP Inc sees 2018 normalized earnings per share diluted
$2.15 to $2.27
* Fy2018 earnings per share view C$2.15, revenue view C$4.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96, revenue view C$1.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view C$995.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
