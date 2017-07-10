FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BRT Apartments acquires two high quality sun-belt communities
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
2017年7月10日 / 晚上8点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-BRT Apartments acquires two high quality sun-belt communities

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Brt Apartments Corp

* BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires two high quality sun-belt communities

* BRT Apartments -deal will be funded in part by an estimated $47.4 million of construction financing

* BRT Apartments Corp - deal for ‍$85.7 million​

* BRT Apartments Corp -deal value ‍includes $55.2 million of mortgage debt obtained in connection with acquisition​

* BRT Apartments Corp says brt has agreed to contribute up to $15 million of equity to this venture, of which $4.8 million has been contributed to date

* BRT Apartments Corp - ‍debt carries an interest rate of 4.22%, is interest only for five years and matures in 2028​

* Says venture contemplates developing a 402 unit class a multi-family property at this site for an estimated $73 million

* BRT Apartments Corp - ‍on june 2, brt acquired, through a jv , a 44 acre land parcel in bells bluff area of nashville, tennessee, for $5.3 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

