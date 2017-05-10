BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 BRT Apartments Corp:
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
* Q2 revenue $24.9 million
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* Q2 FFO per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)