版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16

May 10 BRT Apartments Corp:

* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017

* Q2 revenue $24.9 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16

* Q2 FFO per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐