BRIEF-Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week

Feb 24 Firstenergy Corp:

* Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week

* Firstenergy Corp - two units at its Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, PA are expected to restart early next week

* Restart activities at units 1 and 3, each with a capacity of 830 megawatts, will begin this weekend

* Firstenergy Corp - unit 2, also with an 830-megawatt capacity, will remain out of service as maintenance on plant equipment is completed

* Firstenergy Corp - two units at Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart following a short out-of-service period that began mid-February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: