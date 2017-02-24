BRIEF-Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Firstenergy Corp:
* Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at its Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, PA are expected to restart early next week
* Restart activities at units 1 and 3, each with a capacity of 830 megawatts, will begin this weekend
* Firstenergy Corp - unit 2, also with an 830-megawatt capacity, will remain out of service as maintenance on plant equipment is completed
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart following a short out-of-service period that began mid-February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock