BRIEF-Bruker announces new $225 mln share repurchase program and qtrly dividend

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Bruker Corp
* Bruker announces new $225 million share repurchase program and quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share
* Bruker announces new $225 million share repurchase program and quarterly dividend
* Bruker corp - intends to fund repurchases under this share repurchase program from cash on hand and available borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Bruker - repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases/other transactions during may 12, 2017 to may 11, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project