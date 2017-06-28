BRIEF-Bruker says Chris Ingen inteds to retire from co's board

June 28 Bruker Corp-

* Bruker Corp - on June 22, 2017, Chris Van Ingen informed co of his intention to retire from company's board of directors, effective June 30

* Bruker Corp - Ingen's decision to retire was for medical reasons and not related to any disagreement with company

* Bruker Corp - board approved a reduction in size of board from thirteen to twelve members, effective July 1, 2017