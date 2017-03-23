BRIEF-Brunswick to close Joinville facility, migrate boat manufacturing from Brazil

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Brunswick Corp:
* Brunswick - will immediately begin to wind down boat manufacturing operations in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil, as it prepares to close facility
* Brunswick Corp- company said resulting restructuring charges are estimated to be in range of $10 million to $12 million pretax
* Brunswick Corp - Joinville, Santa Catarina Operation manufactures certain bayliner and sea ray boat models for South American market
* Brunswick says decision has no impact on strategy or plans for Brunswick's mercury marine engine business or its life fitness business in region
* Brunswick-Actions projected to have modestly positive impact on earnings,minimal impact on free cash flow,majority of earnings benefit occurring in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: