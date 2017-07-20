FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 晚上9点11分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income, wealth assets top $12 billion, dividend increases by 5 percent

* Quarterly insurance revenue $943,000

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $28.0 million, an increase of $562 thousand from $27.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNXOAFQBa] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below