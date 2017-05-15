BRIEF-Bsquare Corp Q1 revenue $22.8 million

BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $22.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $18.5 million to $20 million
* Sees a net loss in Q2 due to lower revenue and continued investments to grow Datav Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid