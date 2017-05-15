版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bsquare Corp Q1 revenue $22.8 million

May 15 Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $22.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $18.5 million to $20 million

* Sees a net loss in Q2 due to lower revenue and continued investments to grow Datav Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐