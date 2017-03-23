版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-BTL Group announces increase of proposed private placement

March 23 Btl Group Ltd:

* BTL group announces increase of proposed private placement to up to 1,150,000 equity units

* Intends to increase size of proposed non-brokered private placement to up to C$3.1 million worth of equity units of BTL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐