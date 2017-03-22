版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-BTL group announces non-brokered private placement of equity units

March 22 BTL Group Ltd

* BTL Group announces non-brokered private placement of equity units

* BTL Group - proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 1 million equity units of BTL at a price of C$2.70 per equity unit

* BTL Group - intends to use proceeds from private placement in connection with "acceleration of development" of BTL's proprietary blockchain platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐