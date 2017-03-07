BRIEF-Bucher Industries FY net profit down to CHF 118 mln

March 7 Bucher Industries AG:
* Will propose a dividend of 5.00 Swiss francs ($4.94) per registered share to the annual
general meeting on April 19, 2017
* FY order intake of group was 2,386 million francs, 2 percent lower than previous year
* FY sales were 4 percent lower at 2,380 million francs, operating profit amounted to 169
million francs and operating profit margin decreased to 7.1 percent
* Main reasons for lower margin were a decline in sales of agricultural machinery and
one-off costs in municipal vehicles business
* Profit for year amounted to 118 million francs (2015: 140 million francs) and earnings per
share came in at 11.73 francs
* For year in progress, group is reckoning with continuing economic uncertainties
* Group is expecting current year to show a slight increase in sales and an improved
operating profit margin
* Board of directors will propose to annual general meeting that chairman Philip Mosimann
and serving members of board of directors and remuneration committee be re-elected
($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs)
