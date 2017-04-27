BRIEF-Bucher Industries Q1 net sales up 2 pct to CHF 616 mln

April 27 Bucher Industries AG:

* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs

* Group continues to expect current year to show a slight increase in sales and an improved operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9933 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)