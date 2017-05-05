版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-Buckeye Partners L.P. reports Q1 EPS of $0.88

May 5 Buckeye Partners Lp:

* Buckeye Partners L.p. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General partner declared a cash distribution of $1.25 per limited partner unit for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $969.3 million versus $780.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $860.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐