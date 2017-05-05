BRIEF-Buckeye Partners L.P. reports Q1 EPS of $0.88

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
Buckeye Partners Lp:
* Buckeye Partners L.p. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General partner declared a cash distribution of $1.25 per limited partner unit for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly total revenue $969.3 million versus $780.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $860.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments