BRIEF-Buckle Inc Q4 EPS $0.74

March 10 Buckle Inc

* The buckle, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 sales $280 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 16.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
