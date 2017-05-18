BRIEF-Buckle Q1 earnings per share $0.34

May 18 Buckle Inc:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and
announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of
finance and chief financial officer
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales $212.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 12.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company announced that Karen Rhoads, chief financial
officer, will retire from her current position with company
later in the summer
* Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's
board of directors
* Board has engaged an executive search firm to assist with
search for Rhoads' replacement
* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will remain in her role to support
search for a new chief financial officer and to assist with
transition
* Buckle Inc - executive search firm will be reviewing both
internal and external candidates for a new chief financial
officer
