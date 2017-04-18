版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Buckle says CEO Dennis Nelson's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 million

April 18 Buckle Inc:

* CEO Dennis Nelson's 2016 total compensation was $3.3 million versus $4.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oS42yy) Further company coverage:
