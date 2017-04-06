版本:
BRIEF-Buckle's March sales fell 10.1 pct to $86.8 mln

April 6 Buckle Inc:

* The Buckle, Inc. reports March 2017 net sales

* March sales fell 10.1 percent to $86.8 million

* Buckle - comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for 5-week period ended April 1, 2017 decreased 10.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
